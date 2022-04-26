Former CDC director sounds alarm before next phase of COVID-19

Dr. Richard Besser said the lack of affordable healthcare could be a crisis for millions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic may be created by a lack of affordable healthcare access, according to a former CDC director.

"There are millions of people who would lose access to the services they desperately need to stay healthy during the rest of this pandemic," Dr. Richard Besser, former Acting Director of the CDC, and President and CEO of The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, said.

This month, the Biden Administration extended the Public Health Emergency until July. In place since January 2020, the P.H.E. declaration provides free vaccines, medicine and healthcare to tens of millions of people. When the declaration expires, it'll leave many without health coverage.

"Right now those systems are not in place," Besser said.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation is encouraging local, state and federal lawmakers to take action now to provide vulnerable communities access to care once the P.H.E. expires. According to federal statistics, low-income, Black, Latino, indigenous people, and rural Americans suffered disproportionately during the pandemic.

"We are the only wealthy nation in the world that doesn't provide free access to high-quality health insurance for the entire population. We're the only country that doesn't provide paid sick leave and family medical leave," Besser said.

