FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Courthouse will be closed until May 4, due to a COVID-19 case.

The North Carolina Judicial Branch said an employee at the courthouse tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are most disheartened to hear that this virus has affected someone that we work with closely,” said Judge Burke. “While we are concerned about continuing to process the cases before the court, we must act immediately to protect the health of other personnel as well as the people that we serve. Acting fast to close the courthouse will help slow the possible spread of the virus.”

While the courthouse is closed, alternate filing sites are as follows:

50B domestic violence filings can be made at the Criminal Magistrate’s Office, Forsyth County Detention Center, 201 North Church Street.

Civil filings can be made at the Civil Magistrate’s Office, Forsyth County Government Center, 201 North Chestnut Street.

Some court matters can be processed online at www.nccourts.gov/services.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 2-1-1 or 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

