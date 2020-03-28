FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A release from the Forsyth County Government stated that nine new cases of the COVID-19 virus has been reported in the county. The county says the total case count is now thirty-three.

Of the thirty-three cases, the county says six people have recovered. The Public Health Director is expected to provide a detailed briefing at the beginning of the April 2, 2020 Board of County Commissioners meeting, according to the release from Forsyth County.

