MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — State health leaders are watching testing numbers, as a way to see when we can enter the next reopening stage.

While some cities work to get more tests in the first place, one triad city is ahead of the game.

Covid 19 testing was offered today in Mount Airy for free on a first come first serve basis.

This is a joint campaign between Northern Regional Hospital, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital and the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center.

Healthcare workers say the turnout was incredible.

"We had people lined up for an hour before the testing even started. We were very pleased with how many showed up and hopefully this will help the process of determining just how much the virus is affecting our area." said Kitty Horton of Northern Regional Hospital.

The testing was a little unusual in the sense that it was offered regardless of symptoms.

The event ran from 8am to 2pm today and test results from today's event are expected later this week.

Until then doctors continue to encourage everyone who was tested, to self-isolate at home.

