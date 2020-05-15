GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and a lot more.

FRIDAY, MAY 15, 2020

8:00 a.m. - Gate City Rotary in Greensboro partners with Out of the Garden Project to fight huger by giving away free meals

Gate City Rotary is joining forces with Out of the Garden Project to prepare and give away hundreds of hot meals for those in need, Saturday at 2 p.m.

Gate City said Out of the Garden Project is on a mission to end hunger, especially among children, in the Triad area and said the mission is even more critical in light of recent circumstances.

“We are so grateful for Gate City Rotary and their continuing support and partnership of families and children who may be struggling in the midst of Covid-19 and the ongoing challenges associated with the pandemic,” Kristy Milholin, gate city rotarian and co-founder of Out of the Garden Project said.

Meal distribution will begin at 2 p.m. via the Drive-Thru Market at the Church on 68, located at 300 NC-68 in Greensboro.

Gate City Rotary said food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and said social distancing rules will apply both for volunteers and those picking up meals.

