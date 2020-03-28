BUFFALO, N.Y. — Louvienia Henderson, 43, was the 6th person in Erie County to die from complications due to the Coronavirus. Her friend, Melodie Baker, said Henderson was healthy and had no underlying illnesses. Her passing is something Baker says, none of Henderson’s friends and family could have predicted.

“It was pretty gut-wrenching I mean it was heartbreaking. Loulou was young”, Baker told 2 On Your Side.

Baker told 2 On Your Side Louvienia Henderson was taken to Kenmore Mercy Hospital on Sunday. On Tuesday, she was placed on life-support. Henderson passed away on Friday.

Henderson had three children; two sons and a daughter. Her daughter, Shemiah helped organize a GoFundMe to help pay for her mother’s burial. A link to the GoFundme can be found here.

