Get a free ticket to the NC Zoo by getting a COVID-19 vaccine

The North Carolina Zoo will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for anyone 12 and older. Those who receive their free COVID-19 vaccine during the zoo's clinic will also get a free ticket to the zoo to use for a future visit.

The zoo will hold the COVID-19 vaccine clinic on May 20 – 22 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. A second clinic will be offered June 10 – 12. Participants will need to go to the North America Parking Lot D at the zoo located at 4401 Zoo Parkway in Asheboro.

After you get your vaccine you'll be given a free zoo ticket to be used with an existing reservation. Advanced reservations are currently required to visit the zoo. Free zoo tickets can’t be used for a refund with an existing reservation. If capacity permits, free tickets can be used on day of receipt on a walk-in basis. Free tickets are valid through Dec. 31, 2021.

“What better place to Bring Summer Back than the North Carolina Zoo! Families can get the double gift of protection from COVID-19 and a free day at the zoo,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “Please get vaccinated so we can get back to the people and places that we love – like the zoo.”

The zoo is partnering with the North Carolina Departments of Health and Human Services and Natural and Cultural Resources, StarMed Healthcare, and the Randolph County Health Department to host the free vaccination clinics.

The zoo will offer free Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up or Johnson & Johnson vaccine for ages 18 and up.

First Clinics: Thurs., May 20; Fri., May 21; and Sat., May 22.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day.



Second Clinics: Thurs., June 10; Fri., June 11; and Sat., June 12.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day.

Go online to register now at StarMed.care or register by phone 980.445.9818