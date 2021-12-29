‘Get your booster shot,’ State health leaders urge vaccinations as hospitalizations increase in NC

Hospitals reported 331 admissions in the last 24 hours in North Carolina, according to state health officials.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina officials are urging people to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster as hospitalizations are increasing across the state.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said hospitalizations increased by over 20% in the last three days. Hospitals reported 331 admissions in the last 24 hours, an increase of over 40% from a seven-day average of 232 admissions per day.

“Now is the time to get your booster shot,” said Kody H. Kinsley, Chief Deputy Secretary for Health and Incoming NCDHHS Secretary. “We have plenty of vaccines in the state, and getting a booster shot, or getting vaccinated if you aren’t already, dramatically decreases the risk of severe illness and hospitalization from the Omicron variant.”

State leaders said there have been more than 9,300 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which is among the highest the state has ever reported during the pandemic. Just six days throughout the entire pandemic were higher than Wednesday’s numbers. The next highest number was nearly 7,000 reported on Christmas Eve.

NCDHHS has also adopted updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which outlines what individuals should do if they contract or are exposed to COVID-19 to help slow the spread to others:

If you have symptoms , regardless of vaccination status – get tested and isolate from others while you wait for a result. If you are not able to be tested, follow the guidance below as if you are positive.



If you are exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are

Not vaccinated – stay away from others for 5 days, get tested on day 5 after exposure, and if you test negative, return to normal activities while wearing a mask for 5 additional days.

– stay away from others for 5 days, get tested on day 5 after exposure, and if you test negative, return to normal activities while wearing a mask for 5 additional days. Vaccinated and eligible for a booster, but have not yet been boosted – stay away from others for 5 days, get tested on day 5 after exposure, and if you test negative, return to normal activities while wearing a mask for 5 additional days.

– stay away from others for 5 days, get tested on day 5 after exposure, and if you test negative, return to normal activities while wearing a mask for 5 additional days. Vaccinated, and have either received your booster or are not yet eligible for a booster – you do not need to stay away from others, but you should wear a mask for 10 days.

If you test positive , regardless of vaccination status, and

Do not have symptoms – isolate yourself from others for 5 days, then wear a mask for 5 additional days when you return to normal activities.

– isolate yourself from others for 5 days, then wear a mask for 5 additional days when you return to normal activities. Have symptoms – isolate yourself from others until you are fever-free and your symptoms are improving. You should isolate for at least 5 days since your symptoms began. Once you stop isolating, you should wear a mask for 5 additional days.