GREENSBORO, N.C. — In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and news of deaths and disruptions it has caused, many children have struggled to understand what's going on while others have grasped that things are different. Parents' ears are preened to conversations their kids are having with them, with each other and with the inanimate toys and objects they are surrounded with.

One Triad mom posted about what her daughter did that gave her some insight into how she processed and was coping with the crisis.

After weeks of hearing about the virus and not being able to go to the playground because of it, 6th grader, Callie Hoyt,12, decided to make gloves out of balloons for her doll.

"I made my American Girl doll some gloves to protect her from the coronavirus," said Callie who enjoys craftwork.

Callie said she came up with the idea of making the gloves while playing sleepover with her dolls. According to her, the dolls too were processing their new world 'overrun' with coronavirus and how to stay safe.

"I just thought it would be something fun to do and she was having some of her American girlfriends over for a sleepover and they wanted to protect her," she said about her fun time 'make-believe' storyline that mirrored real life.

Mom Patti Hoyt posted a photo of the doll to a Facebook moms' group to find out if other moms have seen their kids trying to process the current events as they played.

Mom said while a pair of rubber gloves on the doll was certainly unexpected, she is not surprised because she has always kept her daughter aware of what's going on around the community and the world.

"We definitely talked about it a lot I'm trying to explain why we're taking the precautions and what it means to other people in our society if we stay home," she said.

Mom shared more with WFMY, of Callie posing with her doll, fully dressed in her outdoor clothes and donning a stylish pair of pink rubber gloves, complying with the etiquette of protecting against coronavirus.

Callie also made a mask for her doll out of old socks, which is not shown in the photos.

