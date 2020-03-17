Gold’s Gym announced they are temporarily closing all company-owned Gold’s Gym locations in the U.S. amid the coronavirus outbreak, Monday evening.

The business says they’ve temporarily closed all locations in the U.S. including Texas, Oklahoma, St. Louis, and Carolina gyms through March 31 due to in par the spread of the coronavirus.

“This is not a business decision but a humanity decision,” said Gold’s Gym CEO and President Adam Zeitsiff. “We want to protect our community and people of all ages by doing what we can to flatten the disease’s curve. To fight this virus, we have to stand firm with everyone who is working to contain the spread. We are truly stronger together.”

Gold’s Gym recommends alternatives to maintaining personal health and supporting the immune system through their digital personal app which has over 600 indoor and outdoor workouts with audio and video guidance.

Visit the company’s website for more information.

