Gov. Cooper extends alcohol curfew through October 2

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper is extending the limited hours on the sale of alcoholic drinks in North Carolina in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Executive Order 162 will extend the 11 p.m. alcohol curfew through the month of September. The order requires restaurants to end the sale of alcoholic beverages at 11 p.m.

“North Carolina has made good progress stabilizing our COVID-19 numbers, and this order will help us continue it,” said Governor Cooper.

“Now is the time to continue staying cautious and vigilant as we work to beat this pandemic.”