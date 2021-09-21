WATCH LIVE | Gov. Roy Cooper, members of coronavirus task force to give COVID-19 update Tuesday

Cooper and the North Carolina COVID-19 task force will update key metrics, vaccination rates and hospitalizations.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Editor's note: The video attached to this story is from a July recommendation from Gov. Roy Cooper regarding masks.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the state's COVID-19 task force will give an update on key metrics and data Tuesday afternoon.

Cooper's update comes after North Carolina's COVID-19 cases have been down from the high seen during the week of Aug. 29. On Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,381 new cases. There are 3,464 people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, according to NC DHHS data.

With case numbers down, health experts say hospitals are still at their limit.

NC DHHS data shows 908 patients statewide are in the ICU with COVID-19, down from 955 ICU patients on Sept. 13. As of Tuesday afternoon, 68% of eligible adults have taken at least one dose of the vaccine, with 63% of adults being fully vaccinated.

