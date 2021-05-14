Gov. Cooper to announce changes to COVID-19 executive orders

Cooper's briefing comes following the CDC's announcement that those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask in indoor spaces.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will announce changes to the COVID-19 executive orders during a COVID-19 task force briefing set for 1:30 p.m. Friday, according to an email from the governor's office. It's possible he could announce an update to the state's mask mandate.

The briefing comes following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC announced on Thursday those who are fully vaccinated don't have to wear masks indoors in most cases.

In North Carolina, the mask mandate is still in effect for public indoor spaces. North Carolinians no longer have to wear a mask while in outdoor spaces.

Previously, Gov. Cooper said if 66% of North Carolinians became partially vaccinated, he would lift the indoor mask mandate. Right now, around half of NC adults have had their first shot.