Gov. Cooper to give COVID-19 update as NC says 71% of adults at are partially vaccinated

The briefing comes a day after an FDA advisory board voted to approve Pfizer's vaccine for kids aged 5-11. The FDA will vote on that recommendation this week.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will give an update on COVID-19 metrics and vaccinations for the first time in several weeks on Wednesday.

The briefing comes at a time when North Carolina's COVID-19 trends show signs of progress fighting the virus. Tuesday, state health officials announced 71% of adults have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, labs confirmed more than 2,100 new cases. Those cases make up 5.3% of recent tests - right on par with the state's goal of 5% or lower.

Just more than 1,400 people are in North Carolina hospitals with the virus. The patient count has declined day-to-day for more than a month now.

Cone Health is caring for 74 COVID-19 patients - 85% of them are unvaccinated.

In Guilford County, leaders are discussing if they need to review the county's indoor mask mandate. The order states the mandate will stay in effect until January 8 unless modified or revoked. It also notes commissioners will re-evaluate the rule as COVID-19 trends change. For example, if the positivity rate is at or below 5% for three consecutive weeks, or when the vaccination rate reaches 70%. Guilford County hasn't quite met either goal but is close.

In Guilford County, 67% of adults are fully vaccinated. For everyone eligible, 12 and older, 65% is fully vaccinated. As for the total population, 56% is fully vaccinated - and that group includes young children, who aren't yet eligible. That could change, as the FDA and CDC decide very soon whether Pfizer's pediatric vaccine is safe.

COVID-19 vaccinations by age in North Carolina