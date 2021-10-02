WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cooper says Group 3 vaccinations to begin Feb. 24, starting with teachers

NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said Tuesday half of adults 65 and older (Group 2) have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

RALEIGH, N.C. — BREAKING UPDATE: Gov. Cooper announces educators will be the first in Group 3 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Feb 24. Other frontline workers in Group 3 will be able to get the vaccine starting on March 10.

Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday a timeline for Group 3 frontline workers becoming eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, beginning with teachers and child care workers on Feb. 24.

“I am grateful to all of our educators and school personnel for going above and beyond in this pandemic to care for children and help them continue to learn,” said Governor Cooper. “Starting with a smaller number of Group 3 frontline essential workers helps providers streamline vaccine distribution effectively and efficiently.”

Other frontline workers in Group 3 like law enforcement, firefighters, grocery store workers, etc., will be eligible for the vaccine starting March 10.

State leaders said because supply is limited and the Group 3 population is so large, the state needs to move to the next group gradually. Those working in child care and schools, such as teachers, bus and van drivers, custodial and maintenance staff, and food service workers, will be eligible first. See a Deeper Dive here.

North Carolina is currently vaccinating frontline healthcare workers (Group 1) and adults 65 and older (Group 2). More than 40 percent of North Carolina's population of 65 and older adults have been vaccinated.