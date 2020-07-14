Four new states added to CT travel advisory list

Delaware has been removed from the list as of Tuesday morning.

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Lamont and Governor Cuomo announced Tuesday morning additional states that will be on the travel advisory list.

The states now include New Mexico, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.

One state has been removed from the list: Delaware.

A total of 19 states are part of this travel advisory as of July 14th:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

New Mexico

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

Governor Ned Lamont announced Monday that the state is working with New York to add new travel restrictions and rules to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Travelers coming to Connecticut from a COVID-19 hotspot state be required to fill out a form and provide information on where they are staying, how they will quarantine, and who they are traveling with.

The states on the list have a new daily positive rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or have a 10 percent positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

Travelers coming from those states were already subject to quarantine for 14 days when they arrived in Connecticut, along with New York and New Jersey as part of a multi-state effort to curb COVID-19 flare-ups. The travel advisory applied to all travelers who originate from the impacted states, and also applies to Connecticut residents who are returning from a visit to the impacted states.

New York said they plan on fining those who don’t fill a travel form.

Connecticut has not announced full details on the travel requirements at this time.