Gov. Roy Cooper tours Cone Health's monoclonal antibody treatment program

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper was in the Triad Thursday to discuss monoclonal antibody treatments.
The governor has recently pushed for more access to the COVID-19 treatment. The treatments are a tool used to help people fight COVID-19. Gov. Cooper said he's still pushing for people to get the vaccine, but he said treatments like the one offered can be life-saving. Cone Health's program is unique because the hospital notifies those who are eligible for the antibodies after they test positive at Cone Health. The hospital said it allows them to reach patients earlier before their illness is severe enough to require hospitalization.
The hospital system said it's seen a 50% reduction in hospitalizations and emergency room treatment as a result of the treatment.
"I'm so grateful that you guys here at Wesley Long Cone hospital systems have decided to make this a priority, to make sure that you reach out to the community, and to provide this life-saving treatment," Cooper said.
Cooper said this treatment is not a substitute for getting the vaccine.