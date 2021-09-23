Gov. Roy Cooper tours Cone Health's monoclonal antibody treatment program

The governor has recently pushed for more access to the COVID-19 treatment. The treatments are a tool used to help people fight COVID-19. Gov. Cooper said he's still pushing for people to get the vaccine, but he said treatments like the one offered can be life-saving. Cone Health's program is unique because the hospital notifies those who are eligible for the antibodies after they test positive at Cone Health. The hospital said it allows them to reach patients earlier before their illness is severe enough to require hospitalization.