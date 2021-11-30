Gov. Cooper to give NC COVID-19 update as US closely watches omicron variant

No cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant have been detected in the U.S., but global health officials are closely watching it.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will share an update on how the state is doing in the fight against COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon. He’ll be joined by other members of the state’s coronavirus task force. You can watch the briefing in this article or on the WFMY News 2 YouTube page starting at 3 p.m.

The briefing comes as U.S. health officials are closing watching a new COVID-19 variant – omicron. The variant was first reported in South Africa; the U.S. has put in place a travel ban for the country.

While there are no confirmed omicron cases in the U.S. right now, there is a concerning COVID-19 trend in North Carolina.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive for the virus is rising.

The two-week average is at 8.3% positive. That’s the highest rate the state has seen for all of November.

In Guilford County, the two-week average is at 5.7%. That average is ticking upward because the latest daily rate for Guilford County sits at 11%.

It’s still a bit too early to see any potential impact from Thanksgiving gatherings.