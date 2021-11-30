Gov. Cooper to give NC COVID-19 update as US closely watches omicron variant

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will share an update on how the state is doing in the fight against COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon. He’ll be joined by other members of the state’s coronavirus task force. You can watch the briefing in this article or on the WFMY News 2 YouTube page starting at 3 p.m.
The briefing comes as U.S. health officials are closing watching a new COVID-19 variant – omicron. The variant was first reported in South Africa; the U.S. has put in place a travel ban for the country.
While there are no confirmed omicron cases in the U.S. right now, there is a concerning COVID-19 trend in North Carolina.
The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive for the virus is rising.
The two-week average is at 8.3% positive. That’s the highest rate the state has seen for all of November.
In Guilford County, the two-week average is at 5.7%. That average is ticking upward because the latest daily rate for Guilford County sits at 11%.
It’s still a bit too early to see any potential impact from Thanksgiving gatherings.
Health officials say the best way to keep the virus at bay is by getting vaccinated. Vaccines are available to ages as young as five years old. Booster shots are also available to all U.S. adults.