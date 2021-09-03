Gov. Cooper to give COVID-19, vaccine update Tuesday

The update comes as a federal mass vaccine site is set to open in Greensboro on Wednesday.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper and the state COVID-19 task force will give an update on coronavirus trends and vaccine distribution on Tuesday. The briefing will start at 3 p.m. You can follow this story for updates on Cooper's latest announcements.

The briefing comes during a critical week for North Carolina's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, with a mass vaccination clinic opening in Greensboro on Wednesday.

It also comes as we start to see whether eased restrictions on businesses are having any impact on COVID-19 trends. So far, the numbers are stable.