Gov. Cooper to give COVID-19, vaccine update Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper and the state COVID-19 task force will give an update on coronavirus trends and vaccine distribution on Tuesday. The briefing will start at 3 p.m. You can follow this story for updates on Cooper's latest announcements.
The briefing comes during a critical week for North Carolina's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, with a mass vaccination clinic opening in Greensboro on Wednesday.
It also comes as we start to see whether eased restrictions on businesses are having any impact on COVID-19 trends. So far, the numbers are stable.
Monday, labs confirmed just over 1,200 new cases - the fewest in more than a month, and 4.6% of recent tests were positive. A little more than 1,100 people are in hospitals statewide, battling COVID-19.