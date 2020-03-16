RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper requested the U.S. Small Business Administration grant a disaster declaration for business owners in North Carolina facing economic losses due to the coronavirus.

“I’m asking the SBA for assistance so we can get relief to help business owners in our state weather the economic impacts of COVID-19,” Cooper said. “We know that the new coronavirus is already impacting businesses and this financial assistance will help.”

If granted, the declaration would provide disaster loans to impacted businesses to help with operating expenses.

RELATED: Will Greensboro bars and restaurants close over coronavirus concerns?

On March 10, Cooper declared a state of emergency in North Carolina due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The declaration allowed the State Emergency Operations Center to help agencies coordinate the response to COVID-19.

Cooper also established the Governor’s Novel Coronavirus Task Force on COVID-19 to work with state, local and federal partners in responding to challenges posed by COVID-19.

OTHER STORIES:

RELATED: LIVE BLOG | Coronavirus real-time updates

RELATED: City of Greensboro to remain operational with reduction in business hours

RELATED: NC coronavirus updates: 33 cases reported statewide