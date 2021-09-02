Gov. Cooper to give update on COVID-19 trends, vaccine rollout Tuesday

Cooper will likely talk about the vaccine rollout as pharmacies like Walgreens begin offering appointments.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and the COVID-19 task force will share an update on the state’s response to the pandemic on Tuesday. You can watch the live briefing in this story starting at 2 p.m.

Walgreens is getting more than 31,000 doses to split between 300 North Carolina locations. The company didn’t say which locations would get the shot. It’s only available to people 65 and older, frontline health care workers, and nursing home staff.