What's next for North Carolina? Gov. Cooper to give COVID-19 update Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and the state COVID-19 task force will give an update on the state’s response to the pandemic at 2 p.m. Wednesday. It’s the first day that Group 4 is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Today also marks the first week since the Greensboro FEMA mass vaccine clinic has been open. People with high-risk health conditions and more workers can now get their shots.

We’re likely to hear more about North Carolina’s COVID-19 data and how it could impact any new actions from the governor. A lot has changed since last St. Patrick’s Day, a holiday many celebrated publicly before statewide COVID-19 restrictions began.

State health officials say we’re now seeing a direct correlation between a decrease in key metrics and an increase in vaccine distribution and recoveries.

On Wednesday, labs confirmed nearly 2,000 new cases – a jump from the previous day.

5.6% of recent tests were positive, which is on par with North Carolina’s goal of 5%.

Hospitalizations decreased to around 1,000 after a slight uptick from Tuesday.

Since hospitalizations peaked right after the new year, there has been a steady decline throughout February and March. COVID-19 restrictions eased up, but vaccines went out to more people.