Gov. Cooper to give COVID-19 update as Johnson & Johnson vaccines set to be shipped across NC

North Carolina is only vaccinating teachers in Group 3, but a new vaccine coming to the state could mean more people can get the shot sooner.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and the COVID-19 task force will give a statewide briefing on Tuesday at 2 p.m. He will be joined by North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

We could hear more about the vaccine rollout as North Carolina prepares to distribute 80,000 Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines throughout the state this week. North Carolina is currently in Group 3 of vaccination priority, but only teachers are eligible within the group at this time. Group 3 includes frontline essential workers like grocery store workers, restaurant staff, first responders, postal workers and public transit workers.

During his last public briefing, Cooper eased restrictions on business capacity. It’s still too early to see any data impact from the loosened restrictions, but we’re likely seeing a vaccine correlation with decreases in key metrics like cases and hospitalizations.

Tuesday’s data showed labs confirmed more than 1,200 new cases and 5.7% of tests conducted in the past couple of days were positive for COVID-19. The goal – to indicate the virus is spreading at a slower rate – is 5% or two-straight weeks.

The virus is still causing many North Carolinians to get seriously ill. More than 1,300 people are in hospitals with COVID-19, including 82 patients at Cone Health as of midnight Tuesday.