GREENSBORO, N.C. — Inside a Wisconsin factory pieces of life-saving ventilators are being made by a Greensboro-based manufacturer.

"We usually don't go to production nearly that quick but we're having to do that because obviously of the situation right now," said CGR Products President Charles Keeley.

Keeley said the company used to make pieces ventilators many years ago before companies outsourced production to other countries.

One of CGR's clients approached them about making a small ring for ventilator timers about two weeks ago. Now that production is underway at the Wisconsin factory.

Keeley said another company wants to produce a different ventilator part out of CGR's Alabama factor and that production is expected to start soon.

The Greensboro headquarters are not slated to make any pieces of the medical machines. Keeley said medical facemasks are going to be produced out of Greensboro in the coming weeks.

"You've got to have somebody to do this and the fact that we have the versatility and the equipment to be able to do it, it's very important," said Keeley, "Everybody has got to step up. It's been said many times, we're all in this little war together."

Keeley said his company is expected to start supplying the parts being made in the Wisconsin factory to the Ford Motor Company which says it will be assembling ventilators to be sent to hospitals across the country.

CGR Products employs about 130 people and Keeley said about 70 of those work in Greensboro. The company has not laid off or furloughed any employees.

RELATED: Real-time updates: Guilford County reports first coronavirus death

RELATED: Rockingham County reports first 2 coronavirus cases

RELATED: 370,000 restaurant and hotel workers out of jobs in North Carolina