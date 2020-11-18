Greensboro Day School reports COVID-19 cluster

Greensboro Day School was added to the list Tuesday. The health department reports the school confirmed 10 positive COVID-19 cases. Five or more cases is considered a cluster.

NCDHHS said the nine students and one staff member tested positive.

Greensboro Day's COVID-19 dashboard shows 10 cases are spread out among the lower and middle schools. High schoolers are still learning remote.

Neither health officials nor the school specifies when the positive tests occurred.