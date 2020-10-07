Greensboro DMV office closes as employee awaits COVID-19 test

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad Department of Motor Vehicles office is closed while an employee is tested for coronavirus.
A North Carolina Department of Transportation spokesperson said the DMV at 2527 East Market Street in Greensboro would remain closed until the employee’s test results come back.
The spokesperson said if the test results are positive, the office will be cleaned and will not reopen until the OK is given from health officials.
DMV provided a list of office that are open throughout the state as of Friday.
Open Driver License Offices by appointment only:
Ahoskie
Albemarle
Andrews
Asheboro
Asheville
Boone
Carrboro
Cary
Charlotte East
Charlotte North
Charlotte South
Charlotte West
Clayton
Clyde
Concord
Durham East
Elizabeth City
Elkin
Erwin
Fayetteville South
Fayetteville West
Forest City
Fuquay-Varina
Garner
Gastonia
Goldsboro
Graham
Greensboro West
Greenville
Hamlet
Havelock
Henderson
Hendersonville
Hickory
High Point
Hudson
Huntersville
Jacksonville
Jefferson
Kernersville
Kinston
Lexington
Lumberton
Marion
Mocksville
Monroe
Mooresville
Morehead City
Morganton
Mount Airy
New Bern
Raleigh North
Raleigh West
Roanoke Rapids
Rocky Mount
Roxboro
Salisbury
Sanford
Shallotte
Shelby
Siler City
Smithfield
Statesville
Stedman
Washington
Wendell
Wentworth
Williamston
Wilmington North
Wilmington South
Wilson
Winston-Salem North
Winston-Salem South
Closed Driver License Offices:
Aberdeen
Brevard
Bryson City
Burgaw
Burnsville
Clinton
Durham South
Edenton
Elizabethtown
Franklin
Greensboro East
Greensboro Express
Hillsborough
Kenansville
Laurinburg
Lillington
Lincolnton
Louisburg
Marshall
Mount Holly
Mount Olive
Nags Head
Newland
Newton
Oxford
Pembroke
Polkton
Raeford
Sparta
Spruce Pine
Sylva
Tarboro
Taylorsville
Thomasville
Troy
Walnut Cove
Whiteville
Wilkesboro
Yadkinville
Yanceyville
MORE CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES:
RELATED: Is your unemployment info safe?