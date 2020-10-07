Greensboro DMV office closes as employee awaits COVID-19 test

If the test results are positive, the office will be cleaned and will not reopen until the OK is given from health officials, the office said.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad Department of Motor Vehicles office is closed while an employee is tested for coronavirus.

A North Carolina Department of Transportation spokesperson said the DMV at 2527 East Market Street in Greensboro would remain closed until the employee’s test results come back.

The spokesperson said if the test results are positive, the office will be cleaned and will not reopen until the OK is given from health officials.

DMV provided a list of office that are open throughout the state as of Friday.

Open Driver License Offices by appointment only:

Ahoskie

Albemarle

Andrews

Asheboro

Asheville

Boone

Carrboro

Cary

Charlotte East

Charlotte North

Charlotte South

Charlotte West

Clayton

Clyde

Concord

Durham East

Elizabeth City

Elkin

Erwin

Fayetteville South

Fayetteville West

Forest City

Fuquay-Varina

Garner

Gastonia

Goldsboro

Graham

Greensboro West

Greenville

Hamlet

Havelock

Henderson

Hendersonville

Hickory

High Point

Hudson

Huntersville

Jacksonville

Jefferson

Kernersville

Kinston

Lexington

Lumberton

Marion

Mocksville

Monroe

Mooresville

Morehead City

Morganton

Mount Airy

New Bern

Raleigh North

Raleigh West

Roanoke Rapids

Rocky Mount

Roxboro

Salisbury

Sanford

Shallotte

Shelby

Siler City

Smithfield

Statesville

Stedman

Washington

Wendell

Wentworth

Williamston

Wilmington North

Wilmington South

Wilson

Winston-Salem North

Winston-Salem South

Closed Driver License Offices:

Aberdeen

Brevard

Bryson City

Burgaw

Burnsville

Clinton

Durham South

Edenton

Elizabethtown

Franklin

Greensboro East

Greensboro Express

Hillsborough

Kenansville

Laurinburg

Lillington

Lincolnton

Louisburg

Marshall

Mount Holly

Mount Olive

Nags Head

Newland

Newton

Oxford

Pembroke

Polkton

Raeford

Sparta

Spruce Pine

Sylva

Tarboro

Taylorsville

Thomasville

Troy

Walnut Cove

Whiteville

Wilkesboro

Yadkinville

Yanceyville