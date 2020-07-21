“The safety of our team members and guests remains our top priority,” a spokesperson for the company said.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An employee at Bojangles at its Elmsley Square location tested positive for coronavirus this month.

A spokesperson for the company said they were told last Monday the employee had the virus.

“While we were not required to close our restaurant in this situation, out of an abundance of caution, the restaurant was immediately closed, deep cleaned, sanitized, and professionally disinfected,” the spokesperson said. “The safety of our team members and guests remains our top priority as we navigate this extraordinary health crisis.”

Bojangles said every precautionary measure was taken to ensure the well-being of team members and Bojangles guests.

The company said it installed plexiglass shields in drive-thru windows, and all team members are wearing masks and gloves for protection.

“All our team members must complete a health assessment before starting each shift, and we are strictly prohibiting sick employees from reporting to work,” the spokesperson said. “Since the crisis started, our preparedness planning has reinforced existing safety procedures with the team, with real-time information and resources provided by the Centers for Disease Control.”

