Greensboro drops mask mandate in city buildings for vaccinated people

People who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a mask in Greensboro public facilities starting July 6.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro is dropping masks at city facilities for people who are fully vaccinated next week.

City officials have taken a cautious approach to relaxing its guidelines. CDC and Guilford County Health Department data led them to the decision.

People who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a mask in Greensboro public facilities. People who are unvaccinated will be asked to wear masks for their protection and the protection of others, Greensboro officials said.

There will be signs at the entrances of the building and masks will be still be made available at buildings where security staff is present to distribute them. No one will be required to show proof of vaccination, officials said.

The change will take place July 6.