Greensboro parent eager over Pfizer's vaccine announcement

The company says the vaccine is safe for 5 to 11 year old's. The next step would be submitting the data to the FDA for full approval.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many parents with children under the age of 12 are waiting for the day their child is able to get vaccinated.

Monday Pfizer announced it's one step closer. New data shows the vaccine works for 5 to 11-year-olds.

The next step is full approval from the FDA.

Some parents say they just can't take the risk of their child catching COVID-19. One Greensboro mother tells us her 5-year-old daughter is high risk and she wants to do all she can to ensure she is protected.

"Anyone that we can possibly keep safe by keeping her safe is a huge benefit," said Elena Thompson.

Pfizer published new data showing using a smaller two-dose regimen of 10 micrograms on kids age 5 to 11, is safe.

"Their immune system works differently than ours do. In general, kids have a pretty impressive immune response and so it may not require as much of the vaccine to produce antibodies," said Novant Health Family Physician Ashley Perrott.

Thompson's 5-year old has asthma and a auto-immune disease. She says her daughter always gets a flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine would also be beneficial.

"That could actually do more. They don't have to miss days of school because there is no online learning as much this year. And then, they don't have to miss out on seeing their friends or not being able to leave the house," said Thompson.

For parents who are hesitant about possibly getting their child vaccinated in the future, Perrott says it's important to speak with your doctor.

"There is a lot of information that's out there. It's hard to sift through what's real and what's not and so, your primary care physician is the best opportunity to receive accurate information about the vaccine so you can make the right choice," said Perrott.

Pfizer is looking to seek full approval for those aged 5 to 11 by the end of October.