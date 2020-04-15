GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police officers and firefighters surprised a boy for his birthday.

Blake Asher Diaz lives in Browns Summit and is turning 5 years old! His parents contacted the Greensboro Police Department and the Fire Department to plan something special for his birthday because of the stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus. Blake was also surprised to see his teacher and friends from Erwin Montessori. His parents said he’s still in shock!

"We just knew it was really important to make a memory even though, you know with what's going on,” said his father, Dwayne.

It was indeed a memorable birthday as officers, a fire truck, and friends riding in cars all lined up to wish him a very special happy birthday!

Happy Birthday Blake from WFMY News 2!

