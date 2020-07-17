The center reported seven total cases of COVID-19, including three children and four staff members.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — YESS Learning Center reported multiple coronavirus cases Friday evening at their preschool center on Hilltop Road.

The COVID-19 cluster is the first in Guilford County and second in the Triad, with 11 statewide.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as five or more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

