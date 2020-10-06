Greensboro Sheetz employee tests positive for COVID-19

Sheetz said a worker at the New Garden Road location tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on June 9.

According to Sheetz, a worker at the New Garden Road location tested positive for the virus on June 9.

A company spokesperson said, “Our top priority is the health and wellness of our customers and employees. Because of this positive test, this store location was immediately closed and is being professionally deep cleaned, sanitized and disinfected before it will reopen. Our gas/fuel pumps are also being sanitized and cleaned.”

