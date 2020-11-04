GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Virus Relief Taskforce has granted over $1 million to 40 nonprofits helping thousands of individuals and families impacted by the coronavirus, locally.

According to a press release, $542,857 was granted to 24 local nonprofits just this week and $457,356 was granted to 16 nonprofits, last week.

United Way of Greater Greensboro said the community has donated over $1 million to the fund. And members of the task force are urging the community to continue to give.

"Reaching the $1 million giving level in such a short period of time speaks volumes about the caring capacity of this community," said Assistant City Manager Larry Davis.

According the United Way of Greater Greensboro, the funds were allocated from the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund which was established by United Way of Greater Greensboro, City of Greensboro and Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.

“United Way has always and will always be here to bring resources together to meet the needs of people. This task force is working to ensure Greensboro has a resilient future,’ said Michelle Gethers-Clark, President and CEO, United Way of Greater Greensboro.

The task force said they would like to raise an additional $2 million to continue supporting community members during the coronavirus pandemic.

