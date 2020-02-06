Greensboro Sheetz employee tests positive for COVID-19

Sheetz says a worker at the W. Wendover Avenue store tested positive for coronavirus.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro Sheetz employee tested positive for the new coronavirus, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

According to Sheetz, a worker at the 4319 W. Wendover Avenue location tested positive for the virus and has not worked since May 23.

A company spokesperson said the store is conducting daily cleaning, sanitization, and disinfecting as is protocol, and therefore, won't close the store.