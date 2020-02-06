x
Greensboro Sheetz employee tests positive for COVID-19

Sheetz says a worker at the W. Wendover Avenue store tested positive for coronavirus.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro Sheetz employee tested positive for the new coronavirus, the company said in a statement Tuesday. 

According to Sheetz, a worker at the 4319 W. Wendover Avenue location tested positive for the virus and has not worked since May 23. 

A company spokesperson said the store is conducting daily cleaning, sanitization, and disinfecting as is protocol, and therefore, won't close the store. 

"We will continue to put the health and well-being of our customers and employees first as this unprecedented health crisis continues," Sheetz said in part in its statement. 

