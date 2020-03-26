GREENSBORO, N.C. — The parking lot at the Harris Teeter on Lawndale Drive in Greensboro was crowded Wednesday evening after a stay-at-home order was issued for thee area.

Multiple people said they were en route to the store when the news broke of the stay-at-home order and decided to pick up a few extra things while they were there.

"I needed laundry detergent and I thought I could grab it and some other things then I got here and it was crazy busy," said Alden Minnick.

Alden Minnick was already on her way to the grocery store when she heard the news.

"I said well I guess it's a good time for me to be here if I needed things," she said, "They're doing a good job keeping a lot of the stuff stocked things like flour, sugar that kind of stuff."

RELATED: Kontoor Brands employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Greensboro

"It's not as bad as it has been, I mean all the shelves are still empty for the most part," said another shopper.

Others have been trying local shops, like Deep Roots Market, where the shelves seem to have more on them.

"Compared to the other types of stores yeah they've restocked pretty well here," said Michael Gatewood.

RELATED: Live Blog: Stay-at-home order issued for some Triad cities

The stay-at-home order has upended many people's lives.

"I just bought a house and am getting ready to move," said Hank Massey.

But most seem to understand its purpose.

"It's understandable I certainly understand the medical necessity of it," said Massey.

RELATED: Where you can and can’t go under the stay-at-home order

"I really hope we can slow down the spread I don't think stopping it is a reasonable hope right now but slowing it down at least will be a good thing and maybe help protect some people that are more vulnerable," said Minnick.

Daystar Church is doing what it can to help.

Today volunteers gave away 50,000 pounds of food to 6,000 people.

The church said it's going to continue doing that for as long as they can.

Although they don't expect to have as much food as they did today, the next time they'll be giving it out is Friday.

RELATED: Triad high school seniors pick up caps and gowns despite uncertainty about graduation ceremonies

RELATED: Can’t find certain food items? Try the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market

RELATED: Stay-at-home orders issued for Greensboro, High Point, Guilford County