Guilford, Alamance counties in red or ‘critical’ under new COVID-19 County Alert System

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford and Alamance counties are now listed in the red zone under the state’s new COVID-19 County Alert System.

The counties are among 20 now in red or at a critical level for community spread.

Yadkin County was also added to the list in red.

Last week the state rolled out the new COVID-19 County Alert System to identify counties with the highest levels of viral spread.

The new COVID-19 County Alert System uses a combination of three metrics: case rate, the percent of tests that are positive, and hospital impact within the county.

The system also uses metrics informed by the White House Coronavirus Task Force and North Carolina’s key metrics to categorize counties into three tiers:

Yellow: Significant Community Spread

Orange: Substantial Community Spread

Red: Critical Community Spread

To be assigned to the red or orange tier, a county must meet the threshold for case rate for that tier and the threshold for either percent positive or hospital impact.

Case Rate: The number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people

Percent Positive: The percent of tests that are positive over 14 days