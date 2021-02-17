Guilford Co. postpones COVID-19 vaccinations, closes testing site ahead of winter storm

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Department of Public Health has postponed COVID-19 vaccinations.
That includes locations at High Point University Community Center, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, and the Greensboro Coliseum.
Health leaders said community members with vaccine appointments for Thurs., Feb. 18, and Friday, Feb. 19 are encouraged to keep their same appointment time and report to their designated vaccine clinic on Monday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday, Feb. 23.
You will also receive a phone call from the Guilford County automated phone system to confirm or update your vaccine appointment.
The county has also closed the COVID-19 testing site at both the High Point location on East Green Drive and the Greensboro Coliseum testing location at Piedmont Hall due to the ice storm.