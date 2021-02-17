Guilford Co. postpones COVID-19 vaccinations, closes testing site ahead of winter storm

Health leaders said community members with vaccine appointments for Thursday and Friday will get a call from the department.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Department of Public Health has postponed COVID-19 vaccinations.

That includes locations at High Point University Community Center, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, and the Greensboro Coliseum.

Health leaders said community members with vaccine appointments for Thurs., Feb. 18, and Friday, Feb. 19 are encouraged to keep their same appointment time and report to their designated vaccine clinic on Monday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday, Feb. 23.

You will also receive a phone call from the Guilford County automated phone system to confirm or update your vaccine appointment.