Guilford Co. Sheriff Bailiff dies from medical complications after testing positive for COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County Sheriff Bailiff has died from COVID-19.

Sheriff Danny Rogers said the deputy worked a full day shift as a Bailiff at the Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro on Monday, Oct. 19. He said the Bailiff spent time in Courtrooms 1C, 1D, 2B, and 2C while on duty.

The next day on Tuesday, the deputy reported to work at the courthouse but left early after feeling ill. Later that day the deputy went to a hospital for treatment but passed away Wednesday morning due to medical-related issues.

“Today, our team suffered a terrible loss. No words can adequately express our sadness,” stated Sheriff Rogers upon learning of the deputy’s passing.

Sheriff Rogers wanted to issue an alert for anyone who may be been in Greensboro Courtrooms 1C, 1D, 2B or 2C on Monday, October 19th, to get tested for COVID-19 and be hyper-vigilant for any COVID-19-related symptoms.