Several Guilford Metro 911 employees test positive for coronavirus

The City of Greensboro said on Aug. 14, an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, city officials said 26 other Guilford Metro staff members were tested, with six cases coming back positive for coronavirus.

Guilford Metro 911 Director Melanie Neal said the outbreak will not affect citizens who call 911.

“Our GM 911 staff is a very tight-knit group and my heart goes out to those who have tested positive,” Neal said. “Despite this, residents will not see any interruption in service when calling 911."