GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Animals Shelter (GCAS) workers have tested positive for the coronavirus. The shelter said the workers are in self-quarantine. They tested positive for COVID-19 during the week of May 4-8, 2020. The shelter is working with the Guilford County Health Department regarding when the workers will be able to returns.

The shelter said it implemented protective measures for staff, volunteers, and the public since mid-March. That includes staff operating on split schedules to reduce the number of workers and citizens who could get COVID-19.

“We have been preparing for this potential situation since the pandemic started”, said Jorge Ortega, Guilford County Animal Services Director. “GCAS has been and will continue to be an essential public service. We will continue to help the animals in our community while ensuring those pursuits are not posing undue risks. By implementing rotating shifts early on, we have ensured that several teams that were not exposed and continue to provide seamless care to the animals.” Ortega shared that “Our additional early efforts - adoptions by appointment, using a curb-side approach for pick-up of animals, outside donation site locations, increasing transfers to our rescue partners and temporary suspensions of the volunteer program limited the number of persons in the buildings making a COVID-19 exposures less likely to the general public, while preserving essential workers to care for the animals at the shelter.”

The shelter said among additional deep cleaning of the building the following changes will occur:

Public surrendering STRAY animals will continue with no appointment needed.

All surrenders will take place at the main gate.

ACO will be assigned to collect animal(s) and have public fill out paperwork. ACO will transport animal(s) to Intake.

All essential/emergency animal intakes will continue.

Will not receive animals that have been trapped by the public.

Public claiming animals require no appointment. (Bite Observations & RTOs).

“Curbside” approach to the lost/found process continues.

Public must check in with Security/Check Point For the safety of everyone, visitors are strongly encouraged to wear face masks.

Staff will meet the public outside/parking lot.

Staff will continue to practice Social Distancing.

Proper PPE will be worn during public interactions.

Public will be restricted/limited from entering the building.

Adoptions will be suspended through May 19 or until test results are back.

Public with scheduled appointments will be contacted and rescheduled.

Animals that have already been adopted will remain at the shelter until test results are back.

Public will be restricted/limited from entering the property.

Owned pet surrender appointments suspended.

All essential/emergency animal intakes will continue.

Will not receive animals that have been trapped by the public.

Public will be restricted/limited from entering the building.

Volunteer Program is suspended.

Community Outreach and special events are suspended.

Medical surgeries suspended.

