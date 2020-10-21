Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro to close for rest of week after COVID-19 exposure

A county employee with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office tested positive for COVID-19.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro will be closed to the public for the remainder of the week after a confirmed case of COVID-19.

A county employee with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office tested positive for COVID-19.

The Guilford County Courthouse will be closed from Wednesday, Oct. 21 – Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 5:00 p.m. The courthouse will reopen to the public on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 8:00 a.m.

District court's first appearances and 50B court will continue to operate as scheduled.

The county also said, secured custody cases in juvenile court will operate on Friday, Oct. 23 and Monday, Oct. 26.