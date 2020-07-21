Guilford County Greensboro Courthouse suspends Some services due to employee's positive COVID-19 test

Guilford County Courthouse employee(s) tests positive for COVID-19. Greensboro's courthouse has suspended some of its services for deep cleaning

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Courthouse said staff members at its Greensboro courthouse has tested positive for the coronavirus. Officials said the courthouse has closed some of its services while the locations the employee(s) worked undergo sanitation and cleaning.

"We have been preparing for this potential situation since the pandemic started”, said Lisa Tonkins-Johnson, Clerk of Superior Court, “The Courthouse has implemented several protocols to help keep our employees and the public safe,” Tonkins-Johnson said.

Effective immediately, the clerk’s office supporting criminal/traffic; criminal pending; criminal district court; criminal superior court; civil district & civil front counter will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, July 22 and July 23.

Additionally, the only courts that have been deemed necessary will be held on July 22-23, officials said. All courts will resume on Friday, July 24 unless something changes, GCC officials said.

Bookkeeping, Civil Judgments, Juvenile, Estates and Special Proceedings of the Clerk of Courts Office will remain open. There willbe no changes to services in High Point.

“Our plan includes temporary closure of the areas impacted to allow for cleaning and additional testing for employees when deemed appropriate by Health Officials. Once cleared to do so, employees will return to work, hopefully with only a few days of service delays to the public," Tonkins-Johnson said.