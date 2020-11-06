Guilford County courthouses close after several employees test positive for COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After “a number of courthouse employees” tested positive for coronavirus, the Greensboro and High Point courthouses will close until June 22, court officials said Thursday.
The public will not be allowed inside and employees are being told to stay home as the courthouses are “thoroughly sanitized,” officials said.
The health department is working to track down those who may have been in contact with the infected employees.
Courthouse officials released the following statement:
"Due to a number of courthouse employees who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, both the Greensboro and High Point Courthouses will immediately be closed until June 22 to give Guilford County the opportunity to thoroughly sanitize the facilities. The public will not be allowed into the courthouses and employees are instructed to stay home during this time. The county health department has initiated contact tracing and if a courthouse employee is identified by the county to have come into close contact with the infected individuals, he or she will be quarantined and tested. We regret this unfortunate occurrence, but our paramount concern is the safety of the public and all courthouse staff."
