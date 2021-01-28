Guilford County confirms first case of COVID-19 variant

The health department got confirmation of the variant on January 27. The strain was first detected in the United Kingdom.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) conducts random surveillance on COVID-19 test samples to further investigate for potential variant strains. This positive case’s sample was randomly selected for additional variant testing which returned positive for the B.1.1.7 variant, first detected in the United Kingdom.

According to the CDC, the B.1.1.7 variant is a more highly transmissible variant of COVID-19 which has been detected in 21 U.S. states as of January 22, 2021.

Current COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be effective against the new variant.

Dr. Iulia Vann, Guilford County Public Health Director stated, “Due to the B.1.1.7 variant being highly transmissible, we are currently conducting contact tracing and will continue to heavily monitor this case."

Health officials continue to encourage wearing a mask, washing your hands, and standing six feet apart from others.