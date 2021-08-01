Guilford County phone lines crash as health department begins offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Can't get through? You aren't alone. WFMY News 2 has received dozens of calls about people not being able to get through to the health department.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County was supposed to begin making appointments by phone for Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccines starting at 8 a.m. Friday, but no one could get through.

Guilford County said its phone lines were down and AT&T was working on the issue. There's no timeframe for when it could be fixed.

WFMY News 2 received dozens of calls about the issue. Guilford County does not have an option for booking appointments online.

"Please be patient, we are currently experiencing issues with our AT&T carrier. Technicians are working to resolve the problem and the issue should be cleared very soon in order to reopen the phone lines," Guilford County released in a statement on Facebook.

"We are so sorry for the frustration. We are working with the phone carrier to get a resolution. We are experiencing that some callers are able to get through; however, several lines including the vaccine line are working intermittently," Guilford County said later Friday morning.

Several other Triad health departments began Phase 1B vaccinations this week for adults over 75. Many experienced inundated phone lines, online appointments being booked in a matter of minutes, and long lines at first-come, first-serve clinics.