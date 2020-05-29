Guilford County extends free COVID-19 testing events into June

Guilford County health officials said free tests will be provided to those who are considered high-risk by the CDC.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County health officials announced Friday they will continue free testing events in June.

Guilford County said they aim to keep the community healthy and expand COVID-19 testing. The county said the Guilford County Division of Public Health will work together with UNC Greensboro, the City of High Point Parks and Recreation Department, and the City of Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department to host testing sites on their properties.

Health officials said community testing sites operated by the Guilford County Division of Public Health in the month of June offer free testing for Guilford County residents and can be found at:

UNC Greensboro, Oakland Parking Deck, Greensboro

Monday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 2

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with testing outdoors and with a car drive-up process

Washington Street Terrace Community Center, 101 Gordon Street., High Point

Friday, June 5

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with testing indoors

Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 East Gate City Blvd., Greensboro

Monday, June 8, Wednesday, June 10 and Friday, June 12

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with testing indoors

Southside Recreation Center, 401 Taylor Ave., High Point

Monday, June 15, Wednesday, June 17 and Friday, June 19

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with testing indoors

Peeler Recreation Center, 1300 Sykes Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405

Monday, June 22, Wednesday, June 24 and Friday, June 26

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with testing indoors

Guilford County said testing is by appointment only and must be scheduled in advance by calling (336) 641-7527.

The county said only those who fall into one of the CDC’s high-risk categories for COVID-19 will be tested.

