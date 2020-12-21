He got COVID-19 TWICE | How rare are reinfections?

This Guilford County couple battled COVID-19 together. But it was the second time around for husband Jermaine Byers.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Health Department has reported the first local cases of reinfection.

Although the numbers suggest it's rare, it does happen; just ask Jermaine and Karen Byers.

"I started feeling better, then I started feeling sick again and thinking 'OK I've had COVID-19 so it couldn't be this," Jermaine explained.

But it was.

Jermaine said he tested positive for coronavirus twice within a few months span.

"Did you even think you could get it again?" WFMY News 2's Jess Winters asked.

"Not this soon, maybe in six or eight months but not this soon so it was a complete shock," he continued.

He said he had some pretty bad symptoms both times.

"I had overwhelming fatigue, I believe the body aches were similar the second time, they were more intense."

The experience the second time around was more intense overall because his wife Karen got it too.

"The aches, the fatigue, and I also lost my sense of taste and smell," Karen stated. "I believe it was easier for me to have it with him versus when he had it alone the first time due to the isolation, he had to quarantine by himself.'

The couple ended up beating the virus. Both tested negative on December 4.

"Thankfully our kids never had it."

But they did lose a family member months ago, so their message is clear:

"Being that I've had it twice: take it seriously. It's something we can all get through but we all have to work together," Jermaine said.