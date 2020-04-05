GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Public Health announced its collaboration with community partners to offer COVID-19 community testing for those at high-risk, Monday evening.

“We are grateful to have the opportunity to offer community testing in Guilford County thanks to increased testing capacity that has become available from Guilford County Public Health, NC DHHS and commercial laboratories,” said Dr. Julia Vann, interim health director for Guilford County Division of Public Health.

According to a press release from Guilford County, tests will be administered by appointment only starting Tuesday.

Vann said increased testing will add to the metrics to build response capacity to the virus.

In efforts to keep the local community safe, the Guilford County Division of Public Health, UNC-Greensboro and Cone Health have collaborated to offer the testing.

Guilford County Public Health said confidential pre-screening will take place during the initial phone call to confirm a person is a candidate for testing.

The health department recommends people arrive by car to maintain social distancing.

And said testing is available regardless of insurance status.

“If the individual has private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare they will be asked to bring their insurance card. If a person is uninsured, testing will still take place,” Guilford County said in a press release.

Testing will begin on Tuesday, May 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and take place Monday through Friday following the first testing date.

Guilford County said testing will take place on UNCG’s campus and specific site information will be given once an appointment has been made.

The county said test results will be available after three days depending on lab capacity.

Those interested must schedule an appointment in advance by calling (336) 641-7527.

Find out more information by visiting www.guilfordcountync.gov.

And visit the CDC’s website for qualifications for those who fall under the high-risk category.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

