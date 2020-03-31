GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Division of Public Health reported its first coronavirus-related death.

The 78-year-old person died on Tuesday from complications associated with the virus. The patient, who will not be identified, had additional underlying medical conditions, GCDPH said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and their loved ones,” said Guilford County Interim Health Director, Dr. Iulia Vann. “This death is a tragic occurrence in our efforts to combat COVID-19. It underscores the urgent need for us to take extra steps to protect residents who are particularly vulnerable to developing more serious illness, including elderly persons and those with underlying health conditions. The Public Health Department is taking necessary, carefully considered steps to slow down the spread of the disease and to protect those at greatest risk. We are facing a historic public health challenge and know this is a very difficult time. Our top priority continues to be protecting the health of our community. I urge every resident to strictly follow Guilford County’s Stay at Home Proclamation Order as this is an important piece in the fight to slow community spread.”

