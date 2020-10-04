Guilford County Officials released information saying the county’s stay-at-home order had been modified to include drive-in religious services, and modifications to the operation of car dealerships, Friday afternoon.

The modified stay-at-home order went into effect Friday at 5 p.m.

Modifications include religious drive-in services to be permitted only once per week, with at least six feet of separation between the sides of cars. In addition, only families can be inside cars together with no more than 50 cars in a parking lot at a time.

The revised proclamation further includes modifications to the operation of car dealerships with sales only being held by appointment. There can also be no more than 10 customers and employees in a showroom at a time, and all customer lounges are to be closed.

Church services:

• The new order says all members not actively engaged in presenting the service must remain in their cars.

• The revised order requires designated six-foot distances to be marked with signage, tape, or by other means.

• And said leaving an empty, marked parking space at least six foot wide between each vehicle is compliant.

• The order requires at least six feet of separation between presenters and between presenters and vehicle occupants.

• And prohibits buses and vans except for minivans.

• Vehicle occupancy is limited to the number of seating spaces equipped with seatbelts.

• The order also does not allow seating in truck beds or on vehicle exteriors ito be permitted.

Car dealership regulations and requirements include:

• Posting online whether a dealership is open and how best to reach the dealership and continue services by phone or remotely.

• Designating six-foot distances with signage, tape, or by other means, six-foot spacing for employees and customers to maintain appropriate distance and maintaining at least six-foot social distancing from other individuals.

• Hand sanitizer and sanitizing products readily available for employees and customers.

• No test drives unless expressly requested by the purchaser and only conducted under specific guidelines such as the car being completely sanitized after every test drive with a card saying the time it was driven and sanitized, customers wearing gloves provided by a dealership when test driving, disposable seat mats, and cars not test-driven after another customer in a 72-hour window.

The new proclamation also restricts movement of all individuals living, working, and otherwise conducting activities within Guilford County, the cities of Greensboro, High Point and Gibsonville and within the towns of Jamestown, Summerfield, Stokesdale, Oak Ridge, Whitsett, Sedalia, and Pleasant Garden.

Visit Guilford County’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order webpage or refer to the updated amendment for more information.

